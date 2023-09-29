Residents who aren't running in the Portland Marathon can still cheer on their friends from the sidelines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a week of scattered rain showers, Portlanders can expect sunnier conditions just in time for the weekend.

KOIN 6 has already compiled a list of the ultimate events to attend this fall, but here are six ways you can spend your days off.

When: Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: 1111 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

Nicole Byer is best known for appearing in shows like TBS’ “Wipeout,” MTV’s “Girl Code,” and Netflix’s “Nailed It!” The last show also earned her a history-making Emmy nomination for TV hosting. Soon, the comedienne will bring her stand-up to the Rose City’s Newmark Theatre.

When: Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.

Where: 830 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

The Central Eastside District’s Doug Fir Lounge will hold its final concert in the original location on Saturday, but before then, the venue is celebrating with one last jam session. Closing party attendees will hear “all vinyl including: soul, oldies, reggae, and party cuts to make you move.”

When: Friday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 5811 SE 92nd Ave., Portland, OR 97266

Meet in the Lents Masonic Lodge parking lot for this market that “aims to counteract capitalism by sharing.” The event features a folk band performance, salsa dance lessons and products from more than 25 local entrepreneurs.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 100 SE Alder St., Portland, OR 97214

Before Oregon Cheese Month ends, hundreds of artisans will take over the Portland Night Market space to sell their locally-made cheese, wine, spirits and other snacks. Straightaway Cocktails, Smith Teamaker and the Portland Creamery are among the vendors for this year’s festivals.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 p.m.

Where: 1300 SE Stark St #203, Portland, OR 97214

After Critics’-Choice-Award-winning Michelle Buteau sold out her first show, Revolution Hall added a second late-night show for her Portland fans. The comedian and lead actress of Netflix’s “Survival of the Thickest” will perform stand-up.

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 from 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Where: Various locations

Registration is still open for the annual Portland Marathon presented by Oregon Health & Science University. But if running isn’t your thing and you’d rather support the participants, there are plenty of places to cheer along the race route.