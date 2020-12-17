Tigard husband: ‘Did we win $1M?’ Wife: ‘Yes!’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vanessa and Craig Ottinger missed out on $77 million. But the Tigard couple won $1 million in a Mega Millions drawing in October.

When she checked her Mega Millions ticket after the drawing, she realized she matched 5 numbers. But she wanted her husband to check to make sure and handed him the ticket.

“What, did we win a million bucks?” Craig asked.

“Yes!” she said, according to the Oregon Lottery.

Mega Millions, as seen on the Oregon Lottery website, December 2020

The Ottingers bought their ticket at the King City Liquor Store in Tigard, where other jackpot winners have bought the winning ticket.

Two years ago, the store sold an $8.5 million winner on Megabucks. Sherry Daniels, who owns The King City Liquor Store, told Lottery officials people buy tickets from them because they’re friendly, they explain the games and they have a history with the Oregon Lottery.

“My dad invented the Jackpot Trio, and we had a $23 million Oregon’s Game Megabucks winner back in the 1990s. We continue this business as his legacy, and I think he is looking down and helping us,” she told Lottery officials.

As for the Ottingers, they matched everything except the Mega Ball. If they had, they would have won $77 million.