PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You have just a few days to catch Tony-Award-winning musical Hairspray in Downtown Portland’s Keller Auditorium before it heads to Seattle.

Hairspray is based on John Waters’ original film of the same name, which was initially released in 1988 before being adapted into a Broadway musical in 2002. However, some audiences may be more familiar with the 2007 film that starred John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky and Zac Efron.

The story is set in early 1960s Baltimore, and follows plus-sized high school student Tracy Turnblad as she tries out for her favorite dancing television show.

Hairspray the musical won eight of the 13 Tony Awards it was nominated for in 2003, including Best Musical. Decades later, Musical Director Jack O’Brien said the story is especially important for today’s audiences.

“It’s a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and Hairspray is even more relevant than 20 years ago when it first burst onto the scene,” O’Brien said in a press release. “With a whole new generation of wildly talented kids, we cannot wait to raise the various roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score!”

The Keller Auditorium will host eight performances of Hairspray now through Sunday, April 2. After that, the musical will head to Seattle — which was the first city to show the production back in August 2002.

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online from Portland’5 Centers for the Arts, or in person at the Portland’5 Box Office.

The Keller Auditorium is located at 222 SW Clay Street.