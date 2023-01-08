PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — Until Jan. 15, you can catch the Tony award-winning show Moulin Rouge! The Musical live on stage at the Keller Auditorium.

Based on the film from 2001, the stage adaptation features even more songs including some newer pop music that’s come out in the last two decades since the movie.

David Harris is one of the stars of the show and said the production is a feast for the eyes and ears.

“It’s about love and community and tribe, and who your people are,” said Harris. “Love comes in different forms for everybody, so I think everyone will be able to relate in some degree to every character.”

Visit the Portland5 website for tickets and information about other upcoming shows.