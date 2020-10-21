Twitter explodes after new Biden ad featuring Sam Elliott airs

Actor Sam Elliot in 2017 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ad for presidential nominee Joe Biden voiced by actor Sam Elliott has lit up Twitter.

The commercial — which aired during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night — features the performer’s rustic, matchless voice saying, “No Democratic rivers, no Republican mountains, just this great land and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start.”

Over a piano soundtrack of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” the actor known for “A Star is Born,” “The Big Lebowski” and “Road House” tells viewers Americans can come together moving forward.

“Cures we can find, futures we can shape, work to reward, dignity to protect.”

Naturally, reactions to the 60-second ad titled “Go From There” erupted on Twitter; some praised the tranquility Elliott’s voice provided while others bashed the actor’s jump to the left.

Elliott, who was born in Sacramento, California, moved to Northeast Portland when he was 13 and graduated from David Douglas High School in 1962. He followed by attending the University of Oregon as an English and psychology major before dropping out after two terms. He later returned to the Portland area to attend Clark College and still has a property in the Willamette Valley, according to The Register-Guard.

