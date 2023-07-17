PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Summer music festival season continues in Portland with the return of the Vanport Jazz Festival — an event paying homage to the legacy of jazz left behind after a natural disaster displaced the residents and the city of Vanport.

The festival runs August 4-5 at the Colwood Golf Center and will be emceed by KOIN 6 News Anchor Ken Boddie.

The first day of the fest kicks off with performances from world-renowned saxophonist Mike Philips and R&B artist Joe. Saturday will include performances from Portland’s own Adam Hawley, Julian Vaughn, Boney James and the Average White Band.

The jazz festival honors the former city of Vanport, which sat where Delta Park, the Portland Expo Center, and Portland International Raceway are today.

Vanport was built in 1942 and lured residents who were seeking jobs in Oregon during World War II. Before Vanport was built, there were about 1,800 African Americans living across the state of Oregon, but at the city’s height, over 16,000 African Americans lived in the state, according to Elyse Taylor Liburd with the Vanport Jazz Festival.

“When you talk about that growth and African Americans in the state of Oregon, it’s important for a couple reasons. One, as an African American, if you’re a second, or third, or fourth generation Oregonian, it’s super easy to connect those dots to your origin and your ancestry to Vanport,” Taylor Liburd said.

Taylor Liburd added, “also, if you move across the country, you’re not just bringing your suitcase and your luggage, you’re bringing your traditions and your customs and your culture. And for a lot of those people, it was music and it was jazz.”

However, in 1948, a flood displaced the residents, but the legacy and traditions of jazz remained.

“Because of segregation at the time in Portland, a lot of those people, they didn’t go very far and so they stayed in north and northeast Portland and the African Americans again brought with them this rich history from Harlem jazz music and New Orleans jazz. So, we basically created this pocket to have influential artists like Ella Fitzgerald and Dizzy Gillespie to come here in Portland,” Taylor Liburd explained.

“Our slogan is ‘Discover the legacy, experience the revival,’ so, we do a little bit of history in teaching folks about Vanport and why it’s important but then we say come on out, experience the revival of this art form, this music and just have a really good time and be in community with one another and pay homage at the same time,” Taylor Liburd said of the fest.

“At one point, it was the second largest city in the state of Oregon. I don’t remember being taught that in high school and so, not just for African Americans to learn about your ancestry and how did we end up in Oregon – which, most of us ended up in Oregon due to Vanport, due to our ancestors coming to Oregon to work in these shipyards – but I think it’s just really important. It’s important to know where we came from, how the music came here, and again what we’re doing today is bringing some of these artists that younger generations know and recognize and calling it the Vanport Jazz Festival we chose that name for a reason: to pay homage.”