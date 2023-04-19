PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Tickets for the Waterfront Blues Festival’s Blues Cruise are on sale starting Wednesday – taking fest-goers on the Portland Spirit along the Willamette River.
The Blues Cruise features three stages with an all-star lineup including Kevin Selfe with Karen Lovely, Northwest Women Rhythm & Blues, The Bayou Boyz with Lloyd Jones and more. The cruises also have a full bar and food available for purchase.
Waterfront Blues Festival tickets
The festival offers four different cruise ticket options with some benefitting Meals on Wheels People and the JWF Musician Health & Services Program.
The fest runs from July 1 through July 4.