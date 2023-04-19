Lettuce at the 2022 Waterfront Blues Festival – July 4, 2022. Photo by Jason Quigley.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Tickets for the Waterfront Blues Festival’s Blues Cruise are on sale starting Wednesday – taking fest-goers on the Portland Spirit along the Willamette River.

The Blues Cruise features three stages with an all-star lineup including Kevin Selfe with Karen Lovely, Northwest Women Rhythm & Blues, The Bayou Boyz with Lloyd Jones and more. The cruises also have a full bar and food available for purchase.

The festival offers four different cruise ticket options with some benefitting Meals on Wheels People and the JWF Musician Health & Services Program.

The fest runs from July 1 through July 4.