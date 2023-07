PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2023 Waterfront Blues Festival is over and the money raised is now going to help the community.

The annual event raised over $38,000 for Meals on Wheels People and the Jeremy Wilson Foundation, and according to Travel Portland, the event was an essential driver of tourism.

AM Extra discussed the impacts of the Waterfront Blues Festival with organizer Christina Fuller.

Watch the full video in the player above.