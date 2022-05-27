PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 is kicking off 35 days of blues for the 35th anniversary of the Waterfront Blues Festival.

35 days to celebrate 35 years of waterfront blues and its sweet homecoming to Tom McCall Waterfront Park this summer.

The festival will be this Fourth of July weekend and acts from across the country will be making their way to the four stages for the four day event.

Organizers of the event say this festival is woven into the fabric of the city. Artistic director Peter Dammann and festival director Christina Fuller say this year is a homecoming

“I’ve been to many festivals all over the country and this one is really spectacular,” said Dammann.

“It’s live music. It’s summertime. Its July 4. It’s a cold beer with your friends on a lawn like what else do you want,” Fuller added.

Tickets are available with four day passes on sale for $105, single day tickets $35 and VIP passes are available.