PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Waterfront Blues Festival is just 10 days away and AM Extra talked with a festival regular.

New York’s Judy Tint has family here and is teaming up with Portland musicians to bring us some Jersey soul.

A singer, attorney and producer in the entertainment industry, Tint represents a variety of artists. She has also performed with the likes of Bonnie Rait, the Four Tops and others.