Waterfront Blues Fest wraps up on the 4th of July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The third day of the 2023 Waterfront Blues Festival had the same ingredients as the first two days: sunshine, warm temperatures, great music and smiling faces.

People in the crowd told KOIN 6 News there is nothing like live music.

“I can see the artists — like just now — I could tell the energy from the crowd to the artist was happening,” said Gary Trigo. “That’s what it’s about!”

Jill James said it was “awesome to see people coming in and having a good time. putting everything else aside and coming to have a good time.”

There is one more day for the Waterfront Blues Fest, capped as always with a spectacular fireworks display that will also be televised on KOIN 6 and livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Eric Gales joins Ken Boddie

Anthony Brown of Nacheaux PDX shares treats

Dan and Jenny dance at Blues Fest

Stay with KOIN 6 for all the Waterfront Blues Fest news and updates.