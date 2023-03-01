Buddy Guy at the 2015 Waterfront Blues Festival in downtown Portland (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Buddy Guy will headline the 2023 Waterfront Blues Fest in a star-studded lineup revealed Wednesday.

The legendary bluesman will bring his “Damn Right Farewell Tour” to his final Portland show during the Waterfront Blues Fest, this year set for July 1-4 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

KOIN is once again a media partner with the Waterfront Blues Festival.

Some of the other acts confirmed for this year’s Blues Fest are The Mavericks, JJ Grey & Mofro, Cory Wong, Eric Gales, Curtis Salgado, CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band and Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie.

Many more acts have yet to be announced.

Lettuce at the 2022 Waterfront Blues Festival – July 4, 2022. Photo by Jason Quigley.

All 4-day passes will be offered at three ticket price tiers: Early Bird, Tier One and Tier Two.

The Early Bird pricing ended February 28

On March 1, all 4-day passes move into Tier One pricing

On June 1, all 4-day passes move into Tier Two pricing

Single-day general admission, single-day Gold VIP tickets and Blues Cruises will go on sale later this spring.

KOIN is your source for news about the Waterfront Blues Festival.