PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although he’s played Portland before, this will be Carl “Buffalo” Nichols’ first time playing at the Waterfront Blues Festival.

Born in Houston, Texas, the blues guitarist and songwriter from Milwaukee, Wisconsin played back-up for years, before branching out as a solo artist — playing gigs in Africa and parts of europe.

Now, he’s coming to Portland with his own band that’s bringing the blues of the past into the future.