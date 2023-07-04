This is the 36th annual Waterfront Blues Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How did the Waterfront Blues Fest begin? With a conversation in a house on Southeast Holgate and a call to John Lee Hooker.

Legendary Portland musician Curtis Salgado — who has played at every one of the 36 festivals — shared the story with KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie.

Musician Andy Stokes talks about this Blues Fest

Dusty 45’s talks influence

‘Shout out to Arthur Murray’

Lesley Webb of C-Lite Designs sculpts musicians

Dairy Hill Ice Cream keeps it cool

Final day of 2023 Waterfront Blues Fest begins

KOIN 6 is a proud sponsor of the Waterfront Blues Festival