PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking ahead to this summer, over a dozen more new acts have been announced for July’s Waterfront Blues Fest.

The lineup includes Grace Potter, Judith Hill, Silent Partners and Johnny Wheels and the Swamp Donkeys.

Blues legend Taj Mahal is headlining the entire event going from July 1-4, 2022.

The festival will once again raise money to help fight hunger. This year, the Waterfront Blues Fest partners with Meals on Wheels People along with the Jeremy Wilson Foundation which helps musicians with a health and services program.

The event will again feature four stages for the acts. There will also be more VIP areas, a bigger area for families, plus food and beverages from favorite Portland restaurants. The dance floor will also return in 2022.

Ticket details: Waterfront Blues Fest website

There are different ticket options, as well. One option includes a reserved “Blues Box,” a VIP private box with a dedicated bartender.

Additionally, organizers said parties before and after the festival hours will happen throughout the city.



