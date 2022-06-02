PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The count down to the 35th Waterfront Blues Festival continues with “powerful blues blaster, sultry soul singer.”

Portlander Duffy Bishop recently relocated to Florida, but she’s coming back with her husband and bandmate for the big party on the Willamette River for the Fourth of July!

“I’m so glad that Peter and everybody made it happen last year and kept it going. And this year, the line up is fantastic,” said Chris Carlson, guitarist, singer/songwriter and Bishop’s husband.

“It’s an amazing group of people to work, rescue it and keep it going,” Bishop chimed in. “It really is such a great festival. I’m kind of speechless. It’s so exciting to go back and see everybody.”

Bishop said the event organizers always makes sure to have hometown people perform.