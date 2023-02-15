Actor-musician and Oregon resident Jim Belushi at the Waterfront Blues Fest, July 4, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you ready for the warm sun, a cool river breeze and live music? These cold, gray days of February are perfect to start making your 4th of July plans.

And there’s no better place to be than at the Waterfront Blues Festival, this year taking place from July 1-4. KOIN is once again a media partner with the Waterfront Blues Festival.

The first performers locked in for the 2023 Waterfront Blues Festival will be announced March 1.

Early Bird 4-day passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. These tickets are the best price you can get for the festival and it’s only available through February.

All 4-day passes will be offered at three ticket price tiers: Early Bird, Tier One and Tier Two.

Between February 15-28, all 4-day passes are on sale at Early Bird pricing

On March 1, all 4-day passes move into Tier One pricing

On June 1, all 4-day passes move into Tier Two pricing

Single-day general admission, single-day Gold VIP tickets and Blues Cruises will go on sale later this spring.

Children 12-and-under are free at the Waterfront Blues Festival courtesy of Buick GMC of Beaverton.

Block out your calendar and buy your tickets early to get the best blues for your buck.