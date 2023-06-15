PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the countdown to the Waterfront Blues Festival continues, artists from all over the world are preparing to make their way to Portland. For some artists, the downtown Portland stage is a familiar stomping ground.

Ruthie Foster has been playing music and singing since her dad got her a guitar for Christmas when she was 11 years old.

Now, the artist takes inspiration from the blues, gospel, and soul music she grew up listening to and performed in churches around Texas.

“I grew up in the household with gospel first, and then blues and soul were very much part of the same makeup; the network of chords and how the chords interact with each other. It just kind of came natural for me. My mother was a huge gospel fan, and my dad loved the blues, so I just put them together,” Foster said.

The Grammy-nominated artist will perform with Shemekia Copeland on July 2 on the Blues Stage.

“I’m looking forward to this festival. I’ve been playing it for many years. Shemekia and I are really, really good friends. That’s my girl,” Foster explained. “I love her, I love her band, everything that she does and what she stands for.”