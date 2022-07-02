PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Day 2 of the 2022 Waterfront Blues Fest brought another large crowd back to Tom McCall Waterfront Park — and there are 2 more days to go, capped with fireworks on the 4th of July.

People who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they were thrilled to be back:

“The food is fantastic. The bands are amazing. You have to come down here. There are artists from all over the area. All of these creative people. Come and support the local folks. It’s a fantastic, fantastic event. And we’re back after being in 2 years of the pandemic and all that.”

“I would say after 2 years come out and have some fun. The music is fantastic.”

“You can connect over music. Man, there is nothing like music to connect people.”

“I’m just looking forward to seeing some new groups I’ve never seen before. I didn’t recognize any of the names here, but I’m excited.”