PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Waterfront Blues Festival is back at Tom McCall Waterfront Park this year, and thousands are expected to join the party.

But how should you get there?

The main festival gate is at 1400 SW Naito Parkway, which is next to Columbia Street, but ticketholders can go to the gates at Salmon Street and the Seawall.

Unfortunately, there’s no designated general admission festival parking, and street parking is expected to fill up fast downtown. However, there are SmartPark and City Center Parking options available, along with other lots.

That being said, this is Portland, and festival attendees are also encouraged to bike in, with bicycle parking available, or to take TriMet’s public transportation options.

The Blues Fest kicks off this Friday, July 1 and ends with Portland’s only big fireworks show on July 4.

Don’t have tickets but don’t want to miss out on the fun? Tickets are still available to purchase now or at the gate.