PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On July 4, four bands will be competing to represent Portland at The Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge in Memphis.

The Journey to Memphis finals are happening Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Waterfront Blues Festival and will showcase local acts.

The winner will be sent to compete in Memphis and will get the opportunity to play on the main stage at the 2024 Waterfront Blues Festival.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the Front Porch Stage to get a sneak peek of what the competition will look like.

