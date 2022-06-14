PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — She’s known as the hardest working woman in blues, soul, funk and gospel. Lady A is coming back to the Waterfront Blues Festival this summer!

“I am looking forward to the artists that are going to be there. They always seem to bring in some fantastic people that you don’t normally see on the west coast which is good,” Lady A said.

The Seattle-based artist is back from a European tour and is ready to bring her newest music to Portland.

“I’m an entertainer — not just a vocalist” Lady A said. “So I want to entertain you. I want to inspire you and encourage your heart why you’re dancing — or why you’re listening.”