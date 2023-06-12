PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As Portlanders countdown the days until the Waterfront Blues Festival, singer/songwriter Lo Steele is gearing up for her performances and the release of her debut full-length album, “Happy Girl.”

In addition to performing her own music, Steele will also perform with her family in the Steele Family Band.

“I’ve been at Blues Fest in some capacity with my family for 20 years now so, it’s really wonderful to be able to take my own band and do my own version of the blues as well as performing with my family,” Steele said.

“A lot of the music that we know is derived from blues so, it’s really cool to be able to represent this new era of music and pay homage to where we come from and be able to get young folks involved and also paying homage to the music that made the music that we listen to,” Steele added.

Blues Fest attendees can catch the Steele Family Band on the South Stage on July 2 and Lo Steele on the Front Porch Stage on July 3. Steele will also sing background for Curtis Salgado on July 4.

The Waterfront Blues Festival runs from July 1-4.

Watch the videos above for a preview of Lo Steele’s Blues Fest performance.