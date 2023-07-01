The album cover for “No Stoppin’ the Blues,” available on the Jeremy Wilson Foundation website, July 1, 2023 (TheJWF.org)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For years, Jeremy Wilson has used his influence to help local musicians facing health issues through his foundation.

The Portland singer/songwriter underwent several heart surgeries following his diagnosis with a congenital heart condition and remembers the outpouring of support from the music community.

That’s why he set up the Jeremy Wilson Foundation, which serves as a “safety net” for local musicians who may not have health benefits or savings to support themselves. The organization has supported musicians facing a variety of health issues from broken bones to those in hospice care.

Now, a number of area blues artists contributed songs to a new album, “No Stoppin’ the Blues,” which is available for download on the foundation’s website, TheJWF.org. All the proceeds from album sales go directly to the JWF Musician Health and Services Program.

Donate and download “No Stoppin’ the Blues”

Songs on the album come from a variety of different artists: Ural Thomas & The Pain, Terry Robb, Mary Flower, Lloyd Jones, Andrew Matthews Band, Jujuba, Bayou Boyz, River City Riot! Brass Band, Soul Vaccination, The Strange Tones, Tevis Hodge Jr., Northwest Bone Gang, Sister Mercy, Rae Gordon & Friends, and Johnny Wheels & the Swamp Donkeys.

“We hope that people recognize how important music is and musicians are to the wellbeing of our community,” Wilson recently told KOIN 6 News. “And as our community is starting to bounce back, I think the Waterfront Blues Festival is going to be the celebration of the century this year.”