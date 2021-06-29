No tickets to Waterfront Blues Fest? Not a problem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Waterfront Blues Festival is this week, and while tickets were limited this year, there are still plenty of ways to tune in to the fun this year.

This year, each day of the festival will include two separately ticketed shows — one from noon to 4 p.m. and another one from 6 to 10 p.m. — on the same day with the same lineup.

For those who can’t make the show, KBOO.FM will broadcast the tunes during the afternoon shows. The evening shows can be caught online at WaterfrontBluesFest.org.

Remember, watch the Blues Fest Cares Concert on KOIN 6 TV on July 1 at 7 p.m.