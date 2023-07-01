KOIN 6’s Ken Boddie introduces a performer at the 36th annual Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon, on July 1, 2023. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Highlighting more than 100 artists from near and far, the annual Waterfront Blues Festival is back in full force.

The festival’s lineup includes blues, funk, R&B and soul musicians, with performers like Buddy Guy, The Mavericks and Los Lonely Boys as the headliners.

The 36th annual celebration also features sunny weather, tasty food and drink, festival merchandise and a big fireworks display to close out the Fourth of July.

KOIN 6 News crews will be in downtown Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park capturing the fun throughout the four-day festival. Click through the slideshow below to see the scenes.

Find out more about this year’s Waterfront Blues Festival here.

