Travis Teich, Jeff Gianola, Elizabeth Dinh, Kelley Bayern and Emily Burris at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Music fans flocked to the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in droves on Friday for the return of the Waterfront Blues Festival.

Musicians came from near and far to perform at the festival, which is celebrating its 35th year. With beautiful weather, great food and plenty of cold drinks to go around, the crowds were grooving to the jazzy tunes all day.

KOIN 6 News crews will be at the waterfront throughout the weekend. The photo gallery below gives a snapshot of the fun!

Ken Boddie and Jenny Hansson at the 35th Waterfront Blues Festival in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Travis Teich, Jeff Gianola, Elizabeth Dinh, Kelley Bayern and Emily Burris at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Jeff Gianola and Elizabeth Dinh at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Emily Burris and Kelley Bayern introduce performers at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Emily Burris and Kelley Bayern introduce performers at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Travis Teich and Kelley Bayern introduce performers at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

The 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

The 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

The 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

The Silent Partners preform at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

The Silent Partners preform at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Performers at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Performers at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Crowds the morning of the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Boats on the water for the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

The 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

The 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Food stands at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Seating at the Front Porch Stage at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Dance lessons at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

The 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

The 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

The 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

The 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Crowd at the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Boats on the water for the 35th Waterfront Blues Fest in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

Ken Boddie and Jenny Hansson at the 35th Waterfront Blues Festival in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News staff at the 35th Waterfront Blues Festival in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2022. (KOIN)

For more information about the Blues Fest, check out this page.