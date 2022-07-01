PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Music fans flocked to the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in droves on Friday for the return of the Waterfront Blues Festival.
Musicians came from near and far to perform at the festival, which is celebrating its 35th year. With beautiful weather, great food and plenty of cold drinks to go around, the crowds were grooving to the jazzy tunes all day.
KOIN 6 News crews will be at the waterfront throughout the weekend. The photo gallery below gives a snapshot of the fun!
