PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You might not think of doing morning yoga before the music begins at the Waterfront Blues Festival. But you could. And don’t forget to check out the kids’ area and fun for the whole family at the 4-day festival at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

“I used to come here all the time with my parents when I was a kid so it’s really great to keep the tradition going and I think it’s great they have a section for kids,” Kayla Reitan said, who came with her family.

The Reitan family enjoyed the Playin’ Ground at the Waterfront Blues Festival in downtown Portland, July 1, 2023 (KOIN)

One of the new additions to this year’s festival is designed for the youngest music fans. The Playin’ Ground is a kid-friendly, family fun area in collaboration with Mike Bennett Studios and Bennett Buddies. There are music activities, kids’ dance lessons, art and more.

This year was the first time the Reitans brought their daughters, Blake and Ramona, who were ready to show off their creations. Their favorite part: face painting.

As for the rest of the festival, there’s still plenty left beyond the grounds, as well.

The Playin’ Ground is a kid-friendly, family fun area in collaboration with Mike Bennett Studios at the Waterfront Blues Fest, July 1, 2023 (KOIN)

The Blues Cruise will continue every day along the Willamette River from the Portland Spirit. The first three days are sold out but there are still tickets available for the July 4 cruise.

If you missed the festival or want to continue the night after the festival is over, check out the official late night shows at the Blue Diamond and The Jack London Revue each night.