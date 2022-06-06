PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Waterfront Blues Festival returns in just 25 days!

It’s happening Fourth of July weekend at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland.

Portland’s “first lady of the blues,” LaRhonda Steele and the Steele Family Band stopped by the studio ahead of the festival.

“Of course, when I was asked to have my own band at the festival I was like ‘Oh my God! What do I do?'” said Steele. “It’s just been a beautiful, wonderful relationship that just grows every year. And now, I’m so grateful to be apart of it.”