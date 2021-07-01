Portland’s Outer Orbit ‘thrilled’ to play live at Blues Fest 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The band Outer Orbit may be new but every face will be familiar to longtime Waterfront Blues Fest fans.

Outer Orbit was formed by Subtonic keyboardist Galen Clark and Portland singer Sarah Clarke of Dirty Revival fame. The band came together just months before the COVID-19 pandemic after impromptu jam sessions led to an unexpected soul groove reminiscent of Sly and the Family Stone.

The pandemic provided unexpected time to create in their Northeast Portland studio but Sarah said she’ll never again take performing live for granted.

“I’m thrilled things are coming back and we’re to a place where we can be together and share energy and make music in front of people and have that exchange that happens between audience and artist that is instrumental to the entire process,” Sarah said.

Outer Orbit’s all-star lineup also includes Tyrone Hendrix on drums, Damian Erskin on bass and Mike Elson on keys.

Sarah said she’s grateful to the Jeremy Wilson Foundation which provided grants to local musicians who lost their livelihoods during the pandemic.

Outer Orbit will play the main stage at the Waterfront Blues Festival on July 4 with some special guests including “The First Lady of Portland Blues,” LaRhonda Steele.