Volunteers are backbone of Meals on Wheels People

Roughly 500 volunteers help make, package and deliver meals to senior, families and others in the community every day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Meals on Wheels People wouldn’t be able to carry out its mission every day without the help of volunteers like Dick Willis.

Willis has been a meal delivery driver for eight years. He signed up the day after he started retirement.

Suzanne Washington, the executive director of Meals on Wheels People. (KOIN)

“It doesn’t take much to drive and deliver and have those conversations,” he said.

Volunteers are vital to Meals on Wheels People‘s success, even through a pandemic.

“We use about 500 volunteers every day to get the meals produced, packaged and delivered,” said Meals on Wheels People Executive Director Suzanne Washington.

The weekly deliveries of meals with a friendly smile and conversation can mean everything for people, many of whom live alone. For Dick, it’s time well spent.

