WATCH: Encore for Blues Fest Flashback

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite large in-person celebrations being canceled this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Waterfront Blues Fest fans can relive some of the festival’s most memorable moments this Fourth of July.

Watch this KOIN.com exclusive encore presentation, featuring more performances, including “I Put a Spell on You” from Samantha Fish with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Ty Curtis in 2016; MarchFourth Marching Band’s “A Luta Continual!”; Southern Avenue “Blood on the Dance Floor”; Larkin Poe’s “Black Echo”; and Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters “The Enchanter.”

Remember, Waterfront Blues Fest is asking fans to help step up during these challenging times with donations to two charities. If you can, please consider donating to MusiCares, a charity founded by the Recording Academy, and Meals on Wheels, which serves seniors in our area by providing food and a human connection.