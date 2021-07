PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2021 Waterfront Blues Fest, along with KOIN 6, is hosting the Blues Fest Cares Concert on Thursday night.

Tune in to KOIN 6 at 7 p.m. for the show, featuring Curtis Salgado, which benefits Meals on Wheels People and the Jeremy Wilson Foundation.

To donate, click here or text “WBF” to 76278 to make a donation.

Not near a TV but still want to watch? Click here from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; however, there will not be a replay.