Waterfront Blues Fest raising funds for MusiCares, Meals on Wheels

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Waterfront Blues Fest may have canceled its in-person festivities, but the iconic Fourth of July weekend festival is keeping with tradition by asking Oregonians to step up and help amid these challenging times.

The festival is raising money for two charities this year: MusiCares and Meals on Wheels. Click here to donate.

MusiCares is a charity supported by the Recording Academy that aims to raise funds for musicians impacted by the closure of venues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meals on Wheels aims to provide food and human connection for homebound seniors.

On July 4, watch KOIN 6’s two-hour special “Blues Fest Flashback and Fireworks” starting at 9 p.m. If you’re in the backyard this weekend, tune in to KBOO.fm on July 4 and July 5 starting at noon for throwback performances.