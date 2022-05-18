PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Waterfront Blues Festival has released its full day-by-day festival schedule and opened up one-day tickets available to the public.

The four-day celebration at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland kicks off on Friday, July 1 and lasts through Monday, July 4, and is followed by Portland’s only Fourth of July fireworks show.

Friday’s headliners are Grace Potter and Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, while Saturday features the Wood Brothers. Sunday’s headliners are Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band, and on Monday, Lettuce leads the lineup.

Click here to check out the full weekend schedule.

In addition to one-day tickets, full weekend passes are still available. Click here for more details on tickets.