Fans at the South Stage of the Waterfront Blues Festival, July 2022 (Waterfront Blues Festival)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Waterfront Blues Festival has announced its daily lineup ahead of “Portland’s biggest summer party” over the Fourth of July weekend.

Headliners kicking off the festival on July 1 include JJ Grey & Mofro and Los Lonely Boys.

On Sunday, festgoers can catch Cory Wong along with Shemekia Copeland with special guest Ruthie Foster. Blues legend Buddy Guy takes the stage on Monday.

The fest will wrap up with the Mavericks and fireworks on Tuesday, July 4.

Single-day tickets are on sale Thursday starting at $45 for 10 hours of live music. Kids under 12 can attend for free.

New this year, the fest is offering The Playin’ Ground, a dedicated family-friendly space featuring local artist Mike Bennett. The fest is also offering Wellness on the Waterfront that includes morning classes like flow yoga and cardio dance by knot springs.