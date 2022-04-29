PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Waterfront Blues Festival has announced two more events to add to the 2022 lineup.

First, is the return of the Blues Cruises on the Portland Spirit along the Willamette River over Fourth of July weekend.

The five Blues Cruises each feature three stages, an all-star musical lineup, a full bar and food available for purchase.

The Waterfront Blues Festival and The Jeremy Foundation are also presenting the Pre-Fest Pre-Funk Blues Fest Cares concert set for Friday, May 6 with Ron Artis II and The Truth.

Proceeds from the concert will go to The Jeremy Wilson Foundation and Meals on Wheels People.

The Jeremy Wilson Foundation works to improve the well-being of musicians, industry workers and their families in times of medical crises.

Meals on Wheels People provides meals to older adults in the Portland metro area.