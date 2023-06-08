PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 2023 Waterfront Blues Festival will showcase dozens of legendary artists – including one performer Rolling Stone called “one of Americana’s great up-and-coming secrets.”

Amythyst Kiah fell in love with bluegrass and old-time music at East Tennessee State University and is now making a name for herself in the modern music world.

“It was kind of my therapy before actually going to therapy. I was a teenager that had a lot of angst, and body image issues, and music was the one thing that I could go to and not feel any sense of judgment and where I had complete freedom to be myself and explore,” Kiah told KOIN 6 News.

“I’m really honored to be part of this festival because the caliber of musicians is really phenomenal so, to be seen in a similar light is kind of cool, much appreciated,” Kiah added.

Kiah will perform two sets at the Waterfront Blues Festival on Saturday, July 1.