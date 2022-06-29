PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Waterfront Blues Festival is back at Tom McCall Waterfront Park this year, and thousands are expected to join the party.

So what should you bring if you’re going?

Attendees should absolutely bring their tickets, a valid ID and empty reusable bottles or factory-sealed bottled water.

As for seating at the park, each ticketholder can bring a low-profile lawn chair for optimal viewing, according to the festival organizers. Those who bring chair seats that are more than a foot off the ground will be asked to sit in a designated area, according to the WBF website.

And of course, bring those good vibes.

However, festival organizers are also asking attendees to leave certain items at home. Naturally, weapons and fireworks top the list, along with cannabis, other drugs, outside alcohol and other controlled substances, including tobacco and vaping products.

Festival-goers should also leave umbrellas, tents and canopies at home, along with oversized blankets out of courtesy to other attendees. Carts, wagons, balloons, beachballs, frisbees, outdoor games and pets should also be left behind — but service animals are welcome to join the fun.

Professional recording equipment and drones should also stay home.

The Blues Fest kicks off this Friday, July 1 and ends with Portland’s only big fireworks show on July 4.

Don’t have tickets but don’t want to miss out on the fun? Tickets are still available to purchase.