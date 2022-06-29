PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Waterfront Blues Festival is back at Tom McCall Waterfront Park this year. But where should you park to get to the party?

With no general admission festival parking, attendees can find street parking or head to a parking lot.

Some of the nearby parking lots include:

SW First and Clay

SW First and Jefferson

SW Naito and Taylor

SW Naito and Harrison

SW Fourth and Yamhill

SW Third and Alder

Attendees have also been known to park on the east side of the Willamette and walk across the Hawthorne Bridge to get to the ticketing gates.

And since this is Portland, biking and public transportation are also great options to get to the festival.

The Blues Fest kicks off this Friday, July 1 and ends with Portland’s only big fireworks show on July 4.

Don’t have tickets but don’t want to miss out on the fun? Tickets are still available to purchase.