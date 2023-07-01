PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is the 36th annual Waterfront Blues Fest. But it’s the first one since Clay Fuller passed in November 2022.

Clay Fuller was an Oregon Music Hall-of-Famer and longtime producer of the festival. He’s gone but his legacy lives on.

“This year’s festival is dedicated to Clay Fuller who was just a close friend to everybody and ran this festival from the very beginning,” Norman Eder said. “Without him, this festival wouldn’t be here.”

Eder worked with Fuller for many of those years.

Eder served as the festival’s photographer for 19 years, first recruited after he took some photos while out enjoying it.

Norman Eder has served as the photographer for the Waterfront Blues Festival for 19 years, July 1, 2023 (KOIN)

“Mike Lindberg, former city commissioner, I was in his office one day and I said, ‘Hey, I shot the festival,’ and he said, ‘show me some photos,'” Eder recalled. “This was film, I did, and next thing I knew, Clay Fuller, who was running the festival, called me up and said, ‘Hw would you like to work for me? For free, I might add.'”

As for the rest of the festival, there’s still plenty left beyond the grounds, as well.

The Blues Cruise will continue every day along the Willamette River from the Portland Spirit. The first three days are sold out but there are still tickets available for the July 4 cruise.

If you missed the festival or want to continue the night after the festival is over, check out the official late night shows at the Blue Diamond and The Jack London Revue each night.