PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Monday marks the final day of the Portland Waterfront Blues Festival and it’s going out with a bang.

It’s not too late for people to get tickets to Monday’s performances.

Guests at the blues festival on Monday will also have a front-row seat to the fireworks over the Willamette River. The fireworks show begins at around 10 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, there have been more than 100 performers on four different stages at the Waterfront Blues Festival.

KOIN 6 News will broadcast the fireworks show live on Portland’s CW.