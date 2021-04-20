Webby Award nominations for LeBron, Corden and Garner

This combination of photos shows actor-TV host James Corden, from left, actress Jennifer Garner and NBA basketball player LeBron James, who have received nominations for this year’s Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — An eclectic group of people — including LeBron James, James Corden, Jennifer Garner and Sir David Attenborough — have nabbed nominations for this year’s Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday, which also include the companies Amazon, Adobe, CNN, Disney, Google, Headspace, Hulu, Mailchimp, Marvel Entertainment, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Spotify, The Root and Wondery.

“Despite so much adversity this year, the creators behind our nominated work have found new and exciting ways to use their platforms and creativity to help the world stay connected,” Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards, said in a statement.

Nominees include the viral “Savage Challenge,” John Mayer driving a Land Rover Defender in an ad, “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical,” the animated music video for Dua Lipa’s “Hallucinate,” Attenborough’s Instagram account, Garner’s cooking series, James’ partnership with LyftUp and the social media presence of “The Late, Late Show with James Corden.”

Awards are selected by the Academy, while The Webby People’s Voice Award is voted on by fans around the world. Voting for that award is open now until May 6. Winners for all awards will be announced on May 18.

Nominees in podcasts this year include: “Dr. Death: Season 2” by Wondery, “Under the Skin” with Russell Brand by Luminary, “Wind of Change” by Spotify Studios, “Land of the Giants: The Netflix Effect” by Vox Media, “Our America with Julián Castro” by Lemonada Media, “Office Ladies” by Earwolf and “America Dissected: Coronavirus” by Crooked Media.

Organizers received nearly 13,500 entries from 50 states and 70 countries. The organizations earning the highest number of nominations this year include Google with 22, HBO with 20, Comedy Central with 19, Condé Nast with 16, National Geographic with 15, Spotify with 14 and CNN with 11.

Some nominations in social media went to Stephen Colbert, “Sesame Street’s” YouTube Channel, “Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee” and “The Daily Show’s” Twitter feed.