Week-long celebrations for OMSI’s 75th birthday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is turning 75 this year!

The museum was “born” on November 15, 1944. OMSI was founded the year Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first US President to be elected for a 4th term, which was also the same year Smokey Bear started to teach about the dangers of wildfire.

The science and learning center has since gone on to be home to the first planetarium in the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s been a great part of the Portland environment,” said OMSI tour guide Scott Thingelstad. “A lot of different events have come in here—attractions and stuff like that—and people seem to really enjoy it.”

FILE (KOIN)

To celebrate 75 years of interactive learning, the museum is hosting a week of activities that started on Veteran’s Day and will continue through Saturday, November 16. Each day of demonstrations and games will end with a birthday cake topped with sugar flares in the Chemistry Lab!

Explore the full list of events on OMSI’s website.