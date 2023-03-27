PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most Portland-area universities and K-12 schools are closed until Monday, April 3 for spring break. Now that students and their families have more availability, the this week is the perfect time for them to explore the Oregon Coast’s many activities and offerings.

Stroll down Seaside’s Grand Promenade

A hike on the historic Seaside promenade stretches for about 1.2 miles, from 12th Avenue to Avenue U. What locals call the “Prom” offers a panoramic view of the ocean, opportunities to stop by Seaside’s many small beachside businesses and a Prom Bike Shop for visitors who want to cycle down the trail.

View the Seabird Aviary at the Oregon Coast Aquarium

Location: 2820 SE Ferry Slip Rd, Newport, OR 97365

Located in Newport, the Oregon Coast Aquarium recently announced that “the birds are back in town.” Visitors can now stop by the aquarium’s Seabird Aviary and see how the birds’ feathers change colors during breeding season and ahead of nesting season. Buy tickets to the aquarium here.

Explore the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area

Heading south? The Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area extends from Florence to North Bend for about 40 miles. According to Travel Oregon, Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park and the Oregon Dunes Overlook are prime locations for viewing the recreation area. A few businesses also offer dune-buggy tours and ATV rides for people who want a closer, more adventurous look at the dunes.

Take golf lessons at the Florence Golf Links

Location: 1201 35th Street Florence, OR 97439

While on the central Oregon coast, you might want to check out one of the best-rated courses in the state. Florence Golf Links stretches for 6,381 yards and welcomes golfers of all skill levels to play. Longtime golfer and Professional Golfers’ Association member Nikolas Remer also offers one-on-one lessons and workshops for beginners.

Attend the Lincoln City Festival of Illusions

Location: 540 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367

From now until Saturday, April 1, the Lincoln City Cultural Center is hosting this year’s Festival of Illusions that will bring dancers, magicians, foot jugglers and more to the coast. The festival provides family-friendly activities for all ages, rain or shine, including art workshops and cookie decorating classes.

Visit the Pilot House Distilling Tasting Room in Cannon Beach

Location: 224 N Hemlock St., Cannon Beach, Or 97110

For those hitting the coast without children, Pilot House Distilling has served “spirits of the coast” in its Astoria tasting room since 2013, but the distillery opened an additional location in Cannon Beach just last year. Tasting room guests can sample a variety of gin, spirits, absinthe and more. The distillery also offers canned cocktails for those who want an on-the-go drink at the beach.