PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 4000 films were submitted for consideration for the 2023 Portland Film Festival. This week, 80 films that were selected will be shown over a 5-day period.

Executive Director Josh Leake said the films in the festival showcase stories from the community.

“We felt this would be a great way to talk about not only the films we were watching, but also the issues we see in the community,” Leake told KOIN 6 News. “So we’re having a watch-and-learn series, which is pretty much where we’re showing films, for example, about how to talk to your kids about homelessness. And that hasn’t really been addressed at all.”

The festival runs from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16. Attendees can purchase tickets for specific screenings for $8 online, but organizers have also offered special passes to festival-goers who want full access throughout the series.

For those who can’t decide which events to attend, KOIN 6 News has compiled a list of one of the must-see presentations for each day.

When: Thursday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m.

Where: To be announced

Portland leaders, organizations and filmmakers will discuss the benefits of choosing the Rose City and Oregon as movie locations. “Portlandia” producer David Cress will lead the presentation as the keynote speaker. Other famous filmmakers have yet to be announced. This $25 ticket covers food and drink.

When: Friday, Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 5736 NE 33rd Ave, Portland, OR 97211

This Friday the 13th, the McMenamins Kennedy School will screen 10 short horror films from female directors. A number of the featured projects have already won awards from film festivals in Toronto, Berlin and Venice.

When: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1139 NW Lovejoy St., Portland, OR 97209

This documentary tells the story of the Houston Herricanes, one of several teams that was a part of the women’s-only football league throughout the ‘70s. According to the filmmakers, the players received little support from the community, but they formed important bonds as a team.

When: Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8:15 p.m.

Where: 923 NW 10th Ave., Portland, OR 97209

Written and directed by Bryan Greenberg, “Junction” follows a pharmaceutical company, doctor and drug addict who are all impacted by the opioid crisis in the U.S. The film is described as an ‘intellectual thriller.’

When: Monday, Oct. 16 at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Where: 1139 NW Lovejoy St., Portland, OR 97209

Portlanders star in this unscripted film about a Beatles musical that goes wrong thanks to “a delusional director and his beleaguered cast.” Aria Inthavong, the director both on and off the screen, is one of few people who’s in on the joke.