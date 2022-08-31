Theaters in Gresham, Cornelius, McMinnville and more are offering $3 movie tickets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to promoting the cinema industry and growing moviegoing communities, said the discounted admissions will be offered at more than 3,000 theaters.

National Cinema Day is meant to celebrate a summer of record-breaking moviegoing.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

The $3 tickets apply for any movie being shown at participating theaters. Some theaters are also offering discounts on popcorn and drinks.

Many of the participating locations are Regal and AMC theaters, but there are others taking part in the promotion as well.

Below is a list of theaters showing $3 films on Saturday, Sept. 3 near Portland and Salem. For a full list of participating locations, visit NationalCinemaDay.org.

Portland

Regal Fox Tower

Regal Pioneer Place

Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX

Century 16 Eastport Plaza

Regal Division Street

Gresham

Regal Stark Street

Sandy

Sandy Cinema

Tigard

Regal Tigard

Regal Bridgeport Village & IMAX

Beaverton

Century 16 Cedar Hills

AMC Progress Ridge 14

Hillsboro

Regal Evergreen Parkway & RPX

Regal Movies On TV

Cornelius

Cornelius Stadium Cinemas/Act V

Sherwood

Regal Sherwood

Clackamas

Century Clackamas Town Center and XD

Oregon City

Regal Hilltop Cinema

Wilsonville

Regal Wilsonville

Vancouver

Regal City Center

The Kiggins Theatre

AMC Mill Plain 8

Regal Vancouver Plaza

Regal Cascade IMAX &RPX

AMC Vancouver Mall 23

Regal Cinema 99

Camas

Liberty Theatre – Camas

Battle Ground

Battle Ground Cinema

Salem

Regal Cinnebarre Movieland

Regal Santiam

Regal Willamette Town Center

McMinnville

McMinnville Cinema 10

Independence