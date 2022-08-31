PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap. 

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to promoting the cinema industry and growing moviegoing communities, said the discounted admissions will be offered at more than 3,000 theaters. 

National Cinema Day is meant to celebrate a summer of record-breaking moviegoing. 

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.” 

The $3 tickets apply for any movie being shown at participating theaters. Some theaters are also offering discounts on popcorn and drinks. 

Many of the participating locations are Regal and AMC theaters, but there are others taking part in the promotion as well. 

Below is a list of theaters showing $3 films on Saturday, Sept. 3 near Portland and Salem. For a full list of participating locations, visit NationalCinemaDay.org

Portland 

  • Regal Fox Tower 
  • Regal Pioneer Place 
  • Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX 
  • Century 16 Eastport Plaza 
  • Regal Division Street 

Gresham

  • Regal Stark Street 

Sandy 

  • Sandy Cinema 

Tigard 

  • Regal Tigard 
  • Regal Bridgeport Village & IMAX 

Beaverton

  • Century 16 Cedar Hills 
  • AMC Progress Ridge 14 

Hillsboro

  • Regal Evergreen Parkway & RPX 
  • Regal Movies On TV 

Cornelius

  • Cornelius Stadium Cinemas/Act V 

Sherwood

  • Regal Sherwood 

Clackamas 

  • Century Clackamas Town Center and XD 

Oregon City

  • Regal Hilltop Cinema 

Wilsonville

  • Regal Wilsonville 

Vancouver 

  • Regal City Center 
  • The Kiggins Theatre 
  • AMC Mill Plain 8 
  • Regal Vancouver Plaza 
  • Regal Cascade IMAX &RPX 
  • AMC Vancouver Mall 23 
  • Regal Cinema 99 

Camas

  • Liberty Theatre – Camas 

Battle Ground

  • Battle Ground Cinema 

Salem

  • Regal Cinnebarre Movieland 
  • Regal Santiam
  • Regal Willamette Town Center 

McMinnville

  • McMinnville Cinema 10 

Independence

  • Independence Cinema 