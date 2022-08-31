PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to promoting the cinema industry and growing moviegoing communities, said the discounted admissions will be offered at more than 3,000 theaters.
National Cinema Day is meant to celebrate a summer of record-breaking moviegoing.
“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
The $3 tickets apply for any movie being shown at participating theaters. Some theaters are also offering discounts on popcorn and drinks.
Many of the participating locations are Regal and AMC theaters, but there are others taking part in the promotion as well.
Below is a list of theaters showing $3 films on Saturday, Sept. 3 near Portland and Salem. For a full list of participating locations, visit NationalCinemaDay.org.
Portland
- Regal Fox Tower
- Regal Pioneer Place
- Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX
- Century 16 Eastport Plaza
- Regal Division Street
Gresham
- Regal Stark Street
Sandy
- Sandy Cinema
Tigard
- Regal Tigard
- Regal Bridgeport Village & IMAX
Beaverton
- Century 16 Cedar Hills
- AMC Progress Ridge 14
Hillsboro
- Regal Evergreen Parkway & RPX
- Regal Movies On TV
Cornelius
- Cornelius Stadium Cinemas/Act V
Sherwood
- Regal Sherwood
Clackamas
- Century Clackamas Town Center and XD
Oregon City
- Regal Hilltop Cinema
Wilsonville
- Regal Wilsonville
Vancouver
- Regal City Center
- The Kiggins Theatre
- AMC Mill Plain 8
- Regal Vancouver Plaza
- Regal Cascade IMAX &RPX
- AMC Vancouver Mall 23
- Regal Cinema 99
Camas
- Liberty Theatre – Camas
Battle Ground
- Battle Ground Cinema
Salem
- Regal Cinnebarre Movieland
- Regal Santiam
- Regal Willamette Town Center
McMinnville
- McMinnville Cinema 10
Independence
- Independence Cinema