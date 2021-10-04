Where We Live: 11 new inductees in Oregon Music Hall of Fame

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer and Vursatyl are among the 11 new inductees into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame for 2021 (Courtesy photos)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eleven more inductees will be brought into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame, including 7 musicians or groups and 2 radio legends.

The October 9 ceremony at the Aladdin Theater will be a star-studded event honoring those who have cemented themselves among the pantheon of people who have been instrumental in Oregon’s musical health and vitality.

Among the 2021 inductees are Beaverton native Tommy Thayer, the guitarist from the legendary rock band KISS; LaRhonda Steele, Portland’s First Lady of the Blues; Vursatyl along with one of Portland’s first successful hip-hop groups, Lifesavas; Portland alternative rock band The Dandy Warhols; Todd Snider; saxophonist Renato Caranto; and The Decemberists.

LaRhonda Steele (KOIN, file)

Portland radio star Steve Pringle. (Courtesy of Steve Pringle)

The late longtime radio hosts Gloria Johnson from KGON and Steve Pringle from KINK will also be inducted, along with big band leader Carl Smith and vocalist “Sweet Baby” James Benton.

This is actually the second time Thayer has been inducted to the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. The first time was for his time with Black ‘n Blue.

“I’m really blown away, and to come back where it all started, and be honored like this is just something else,” Thayer told KOIN 6 News. “It’s exciting, and I’m blown away. And, it’s a cool thing.”

Music Millennium’s Terry Currier started the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2003.

“Our motto is to promote and preserve the musical arts in the state of Oregon,” Currier said. “I’ve called people on the phone to tell them they were going to be inducted and you can feel the emotion through the telephone.”

The Oregon Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony also raises money for music education and scholarships.