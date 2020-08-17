Where We Live: Portland lit up in neon

It's a fun way to look at Portland if neon is your thing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s quirky reputation is enhanced by the city’s embrace of neon signs. They’re everywhere—so much so that you might not really pay them much attention. But, Kristi Kenworthy did. The Portland resident even put together a list of her favorites.

White Stag, Portland, Oregon sign (Courtesy Kristi Kenworthy)

“It’s like the art of the city at night,” said Kenworthy. “So much of the art in the city you can’t see when it’s dark.”

She published her “Best Neon Signs in Portland” list for a blog she used to write, called “Kristi Does PDX.” Kenworthy no longer writes the blog, but her neon list shines on.

“I was feeling like they needed to be specific to our city,” explained Kenworthy.

From the now-closed New Copper Penny nightclub in Lents, to Portland company Miller Paint, to the Palms Hotel on North Interstate Avenue, the bright neon signs that help define Portland all made Kenworthy’s list.

Her top three favorites? The Laurelhurst Theater on East Burnside. The Voodoo Doughnut sign in Old Town. And at number one is the Portland, Oregon sign that welcomes people to downtown.

“I don’t know if I’d do that today. It just seems a little too obvious,” laughs Kenworthy.

Kelly’s Olympian (Courtesy Kristi Kenworthy)

New Copper Penny Bar & Grill (Courtesy Kristi Kenworthy)

The Alibi Tiki Lounge (Courtesy Kristi Kenworthy)

Voodoo Doughnut (Courtesy Kristi Kenworthy)

The Palms Hotel (Courtesy Kristi Kenworthy)

Rose (Courtesy Kristi Kenworthy)

Miller Paint (Courtesy Kristi Kenworthy)

She admits she may have left a couple off of her list, such as the Hollywood Theatre on Sandy Boulevard and at the airport. There’s also the Alibi in North Portland.

It’s a fun way to look at Portland if neon is your thing.

Kenworthy’s complete list can still be viewed here. She said she’s thinking about resurrecting the blog at some point in the future.