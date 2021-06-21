Where We Live: Sleater-Kinney is back!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the most influential indie-rock bands of the 2000s is back!

Portlanders Carrie Brownstein of “Portlandia” fame and Corin Tucker are Sleater-Kinney. They just released a new album called “Path of Wellness” and will head out on tour this summer.

“Path of Wellness” is a path out of the pandemic for Sleater-Kinney.

“It’s always a relief to just finally bring it to the world and let people experience it,” said Carrie.

“We’re looking forward to enjoying playing these new songs and getting in front of people and that’s where we’re headed right now,” said Corin.

Sleater-Kinney started in 1994 in Olympia, Washington. It’s named after a street in nearby Lacey. “Path of Wellness” is their 10th studio album and the first they’ve self-produced.

“I think that we started this album out with the idea of finding a groove that we were excited about,” said Corin.

The band, which lost drummer Janet Weiss over creative differences, took a hiatus between 2006 and 2014, overlapping with Carrie starring in “Portlandia.” The show lasted eight seasons with its last episode airing in March of 2018.

“They’re both pretty sacred to me but particularly music,” said Carrie. “I just think it was my first love and it’s always a way for me to make sense of the world.”

Carrie brought “Portlandia” comedy chops to the long-form video release of “Path of Wellness,” including psychic readings, cameos by familiar faces and KOIN 6’s own Ken Boddie hosting a variety show.

“Path of Wellness” is getting intense critical responses, from fans looking for the old Sleater-Kinney to others loving their evolution.

“And that’s what happens when you make a record and you put it out there,” said Carrie.

Love it or hate it, Sleater-Kinney is back!